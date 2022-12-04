Mid-West Moving & Storage presented with BBB Torch Award

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- Mid-West Moving & Storage has been presented the 2022 Torch Award for Ethics, by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Chicago and Northern Illinois.

This award is only given to six to ten businesses each year from a field of over a hundred fully completed and vetted entries. The Torch Award spotlights companies that exemplify marketplace trust and excellence.

Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the BBB said: "The Torch Award is the premier award the BBB can present to a company. While the BBB seal is "The Sign of a Better Business," Torch Award winners demonstrate extraordinary ethical standards of trust and behavior. These companies represent the highest level of dedication to four key attributes including character, culture, customers, and community."

"I am truly honored to receive this award as it is something I have always strived for during my 40 years in business." Says Luis Toledo, President and CEO. "I want to thank my team; I could never have done this without them. I always try to offer a good quality service where people have belief and trust in me, and it is truly an honor to be recognized for that.

Mid-West Moving & Storage is in its 40th year in business as a minority owned and diversified full service, professional moving and storage company. They focus on providing trusted and timely moving services. Their professional, friendly teams are experts in the industry serving all of Chicagoland. They offer customer service excellence including but not limited to services of local and long-distance residential and commercial moves, office and industrial, storage & warehouse services, packing & unpacking, crating, decommissioning and more. Their professionals are uniformed and background checked. They work with clients to create an inclusive move plan and follow through the entire process with constant communication to give their clients peace of mind.