Burlington Stores announces new location coming to Villa Park this winter
Posted12/4/2022 1:00 AM
LOMBARD -- Burlington Stores, Inc., a major off-price retailer offering deals on customers' favorite brands for the entire family and home, announced that it will open a new store in Villa Park. Burlington offers customers amazing values every day and the opportunity to find something new each time they shop.
The store will be at 174 Roosevelt Road, Villa Park.
