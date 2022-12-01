Clear Height Properties brings vice president aboard

OAK BROOK -- Clear Height Properties has hired Kevin Bufalino as its new vice president of asset management and acquisitions.

Bufalino will help capture new opportunities to further expand the asset management platform as the real estate investment and management firm continues to enjoy tremendous growth through significant Midwest industrial real estate acquisition activity.

Bufalino honed his asset management and business strategy skills as a vice president of Geller Capital Partners, where he was responsible for acquisition and asset management of the firm's $750 million hospitality portfolio. Before that, he gained experience in office, multifamily, senior housing and industrial real estate sectors with Ernst & Young.

"We are excited to improve and expand our asset management expertise and capabilities by adding Kevin to the team," said Gary Rose, Clear Height chief operating officer and president. "Kevin has a track record of understanding the intricacies of successful commercial real estate investment opportunities and optimizing operations to create value for investors, which will be a great fit at Clear Height Properties."

Bufalino received his undergraduate degree from the College of the Holy Cross and a master's from the University of Notre Dame. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant.