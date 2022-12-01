Allstate hires DeBiase as chief legal officer

NORTHBROOK -- The Allstate Corp. said Christine "Chris" DeBiase will join the company as executive vice president, chief legal officer, general counsel and corporate secretary, effective Jan. 3.

DeBiase will lead Law and Regulation and Allstate's sustainability strategy.

DeBiase brings more than 25 years of insurance industry and legal experience. She joins Allstate from Brighthouse Financial Inc., where she was executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel, responsible for legal, compliance, corporate governance and sustainability initiatives.

"Chris is a great addition to our leadership team as we transform Allstate into a digital protection solutions company and advance our sustainability strategy," said Tom Wilson, chair, president and CEO of Allstate. "She has deep insurance and regulatory experience combined with a forward-thinking and collaborative leadership approach. She is a champion for inclusion, creating opportunities for people to share diverse perspectives and advancing equity."

DeBiase joined Brighthouse in 2017 after 20 years with MetLife, where she served as lead attorney for the spinoff of Brighthouse from MetLife, as senior vice president, general counsel of Americas Legal.