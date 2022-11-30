Suburban communities join EV Readiness Program

CHICAGO -- ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus announced the inaugural 16 communities participating in the EV Readiness Program, an initiative launched earlier this year to help local governments prepare to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles and EV charging infrastructure.

Funded in part with a $225,000 commitment from ComEd, the EV Readiness Program will help communities streamline policies and implement best practices for safe and effective regional transportation electrification.

The first communities selected by the caucus are Aurora, Carol Stream, Chicago, Darien, Deer Park, Geneva, Glencoe, Hampshire, Hanover Park, Kane County, Maywood, Oak Park, Polo, Richton Park, Skokie and University Park.

Founded in 1997, the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus is a membership organization of the Chicago region's 275 cities, towns and villages.

Program participants will focus on policy development related to EV infrastructure, permitting and safety, while supporting community engagement. Additionally, by building local capacity for EV integration, this program will help remove barriers that smaller communities may face in vying for state and federal funding to expand EV charging infrastructure -- a key component to ensuring equitable access to EVs for residents across the region.

"Working alongside partners at the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus and others in the region, ComEd is helping eliminate barriers so that our communities from every corner of northern Illinois have a chance to access the benefits of EVs, which lower tailpipe emissions and bring cleaner air into our communities," said ComEd CEO Gil C. Quiniones.