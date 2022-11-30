Batavia Boardwalk Shops seek applicants for 2023

BATAVIA -- If you have a budding business and want to propel it to the next level, Batavia MainStreet invites you to apply for one of the 10, 12-square-foot Batavia Boardwalk Shops spaces available next season.

The cluster of tiny shops is located on the southeast corner of Wilson and River streets in Batavia. Applications are open from Dec. 1 through Jan. 31 and are available on the Batavia Mainstreet website, downtownbatavia.com/Batavia-boardwalk-vendor-info.

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops are designed to attract small businesses, create more retail shopping, and bring people into Downtown Batavia for both this unique destination and the rest of our downtown. The shops will be open from the end of May until the end of December 2023 for the business incubator program's fourth season.

If history is any indication, many owners will learn that they can move on to a permanent location after the close of the season. Of the eight shops operating in 2020's inaugural season, six moved on to permanent locations. Of 2021's ten shops, six have opened locations and are succeeding in business. And two of the current 2022 shops have already signed leases for their future homes.

For more information, email info@downtownbatavia.com or call (630) 761-3528.