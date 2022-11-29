Great Lakes Wellness launches new supplement

GRAYSLAKE -- Great Lakes Wellness Tuesday announced the launch of its new Daily Collagen Matcha Latte Peptides health supplement.

This quick dissolving powder provides a natural boost of caffeine, is lightly sweetened with monk fruit, and packed with the well-known benefits of collagen to support healthy hair, skin, nails and joints, the company said.

The new product infuses the company's collagen peptides with farm-direct matcha green tea grown in Japan. This supplement can be added to breakfast smoothies or used to make warm matcha lattes, Great Lakes Wellness said.

"Our new Daily Collagen Matcha Latte Peptides combine matcha with the well-researched benefits of grass-fed collagen to bring a dynamic wellness duo that's simple and easy to incorporate into an everyday routine," said Angela Carbol, director of marketing at Great Lakes Wellness.