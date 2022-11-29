ComEd explores battery energy storage system

CHICAGO -- ComEd is exploring a battery energy storage system that would limit the impact of power outages for some norther Illinois customers.

ComEd is evaluating the effectiveness of localized batteries to support select customers who live in Streator, Lostant and Milledgeville in northern Illinois.

When determining the locations for these battery systems, ComEd identified customer areas that experienced some of the most challenging outages from 2017 to 2020, the utility said. Collectively, these batteries support 23 residential customers and can provide those homes with enough power to maintain typical energy use for eight hours while ComEd line crews address a power outage on the main system.

This demonstration will help identify whether localized storage solutions can improve reliability and resiliency in northern Illinois to limit the length and frequency of power outages, especially in more remote and difficult to access locations on the grid, ComEd said.

The system will utilize various batteries from Sunverge Energy Inc. and Mesa Technical Associates to support ongoing grid management.