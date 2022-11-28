US Foods names Dave Flitman new chief executive officer

ROSEMONT -- US Foods Holding Corp., one of the largest food service distributors in the United States, said Monday Dave Flitman will become chief executive officer effective Jan. 5.

Flitman brings to the company more than 35 years of experience in manufacturing and distribution across multiple industries, including food distribution. He will also be a member of the US Foods board of directors.

Since April 2021, Flitman has served as president and chief executive officer of Builders FirstSource, the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components and value-added services with annual revenues of approximately $23 billion. He was president and chief executive officer at BMC Stock Holdings prior to the merger of the two companies. In these roles, he led his teams to consistently deliver industry-leading growth and profitability, exceed merger-related synergies in less than half the committed time and generate significant returns for shareholders.

"After a thoughtful and thorough search for the future leader of our great company, I am thrilled that Dave Flitman will join US Foods as chief executive officer and a member of our talented board," said Bob Dutkowsky, executive chairman, US Foods. "Dave is a highly accomplished executive who brings an impressive combination of CEO, supply chain and commercial experience and a proven track record of driving operational excellence, profitable growth, shareholder returns and a people-centric, high-performing culture."

Importantly, Flitman brings to the company significant knowledge and experience in the food distribution industry. From 2015 to 2018, he was president and chief executive officer of Performance Foodservice, the largest segment of Performance Food Group, a U.S. food service distribution company.

Flitman earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University. With a permanent CEO in place, Dutkowsky will become non-executive Chairman of the US Foods Board of Directors on Jan. 5.