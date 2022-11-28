Roofing contractor helps Streamwood veteran
STREAMWOOD -- AmeriPro Roofing installed a new roof for U.S. Army veteran Juan Arias of Streamwood last week as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.
The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 375 military members have received new roofs.
Arias was selected as the recipient for the roof replacement through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley.
AmeriPro Roofing, which has 19 offices located nationwide, is an Owens Corning platinum roofing contractor.
