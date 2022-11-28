Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb hosts grand opening

Located in Aurora, Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb debuted six fully furnished model homes at a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony. Courtesy of Business Wire

AURORA -- Del Webb, the nation's leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, has debuted six fully furnished model homes at Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb, its first new community in the greater Chicago area in more than 15 years.

The company hosted a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this month with Aurora and community leaders. Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb is located at Eola and Wolf's Crossing roads.

"There has been a tremendous amount of excitement surrounding this community from local buyers who are eager for an amenity-rich community close to their family and grandchildren," said Andy Stern, president of PulteGroup's Illinois division, which is constructing the Del Webb community.

Lincoln Prairie will feature 500 single-family ranch style homes at build out. Prices start in the upper $300,000s.

Lincoln Prairie residents will enjoy a 17,600-square-foot clubhouse staffed by a lifestyle director who will facilitate all programming. With an anticipated completion in 2023, the amenity center will feature a fitness center, social rooms, great room, billiards room and an indoor pool.