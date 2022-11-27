Phillips Chevrolet presents check to American Cancer Society

FRANKFORT -- Phillips Chevrolet presented a check to the American Cancer Society for their Making Strides Against Breast Cancer program. Phillips Chevrolet pledged the month of October to raising funds at their three locations in Frankfort, Lansing and Bradley. In total, they raised $19,000 for the American Cancer Society. The money raised will fund breast cancer research, provide free information and support, and help people reduce their breast cancer risk.

"We appreciate the hard work of our team and the patronage of our local communities who helped make this donation possible," says Curtis Pascarella, President of Phillips Chevrolet.

Phillips Chevrolet is located at the corner of Routes 30 and 45 in Frankfort, in Lansing just south of Interstate 80 on Torrence Avenue, and in Bradley at Interstate 57 and Route 50.