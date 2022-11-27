Glen Ellyn Food Pantry seeking stylists and sponsors for Celebration of Tables fundraiser

GLEN ELLYN -- Celebration of Tables, the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry's annual fundraiser in partnership with Glen Ellyn Newcomers & Neighbors Club, will be held on March 12, 2023, at Arrowhead Golf Club in Wheaton. Similar to a house walk but with tables, the event will feature 20+ "tablescapes" designed by local stylists to inspire hundreds of attendees looking for creative ways to entertain. Light bites, wine and bubbly will be served. All proceeds benefit the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry and its efforts to "Make Hunger History" in DuPage County.

Individuals, community organizations or businesses that might be interested in opportunities as a sponsor or table stylist, should visit www.CelebrationOfTables@GlenEllynFoodPantry.org or email CelebrationOfTables@GlenEllynFoodPantry.org. Deadline for stylist applications is Dec. 10. Tickets for Celebration of Tables, which has been on hiatus due to the pandemic since 2020, will be available in mid-January.