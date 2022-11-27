BizWeek: Big changes coming at O'Hare; new pizza place to open

FAA says yes to O'Hare redo

The Federal Aviation Administration has approved a massive redo of O'Hare that will mean new terminals, gates, hotels and development on the western side of the airport. O'Hare International Airport "is an absolute powerhouse and in turn makes Chicago and Chicagoland a powerhouse for the American economy," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said at a briefing Monday in Terminal 2.

New pizza joint in Arlington Heights

Five years after opening Passero and three years after its expansion and relocation to a bigger space, the owners of the popular downtown Arlington Heights restaurant are getting ready to open their latest venture just down the block: a New York-style pizza joint.

A national shortage of Adderall

A national shortage of Adderall, a drug commonly used to treat ADHD, is forcing some to travel to get prescriptions filled or figure out ways to stretch their prescription. The FDA, which announced the shortage in October, anticipates the shortage will be resolved in January.

Wheeling OKs cannabis permit

The Wheeling village board on Monday agreed to extend a special-use permit for NBCG Partners' planned cannabis-growing operation.

Hoffman Estates sets development goals

Hoffman Estates officials have approved the first major revision of the village's economic development strategic plan in 17 years, setting ambitious goals while recognizing a different business landscape from that of 2005.

No new Kane County taxes in 2023

With some board members pinching their noses and others outright voting "no," the Kane County Board approved a 2023 budget Tuesday. In doing so, board members who won reelection this month showed a willingness to begin talking about various tax increases for 2024 as soon as possible.

Fee for using plastic

The Batavia City Council voted Monday to approve an ordinance for a 10-cent fee for single-use plastic bags at 17 businesses within the city.