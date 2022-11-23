 

'We are very excited': New townhouse development will change the landscape of southern Mundelein

  • A large townhouse complex is being built on land that formerly was home to a shopping center on Townline Road in Mundelein. The development will be called the Townes at Oak Creek.

      A large townhouse complex is being built on land that formerly was home to a shopping center on Townline Road in Mundelein. The development will be called the Townes at Oak Creek. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

  • Wooden framing has gone up for the first townhouses at the Townes at Oak Creek, which is being built on Townline Road in Mundelein.

      Wooden framing has gone up for the first townhouses at the Townes at Oak Creek, which is being built on Townline Road in Mundelein. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 11/23/2022 3:26 PM

Construction of a large townhouse development has begun on Mundelein's south side -- and village officials are thrilled.

Wooden framing has gone up for the first homes at the Townes at Oak Creek, which is being built on Townline Road east of Route 45 by Texas-based real estate company D.R. Horton. Building permits have been issued for 45 units so far, Village Administrator Eric Guenther said.

 

"D.R. Horton has hit the ground running," Guenther said. "We are very excited to see this is progressing so well."

Forty-five buildings containing 222 townhouses are planned at the roughly 33-acre site. So are a public park and a central gathering place for residents.

Townes at Oak Creek is named after a nearby waterway and a shopping center that was razed to make room for the homes.

Oak Creek Plaza once was a thriving shopping venue, with a Menards home improvement store, a Hobby Lobby crafts store and many other retailers. But over time, those stores and others departed and weren't replaced, and the property became a bleak eyesore.

The townhouses will give that part of Mundelein a dramatically different look, officials have said.

"This development has completely changed the landscape of our southern border," Guenther said.

The homes also should boost retail activity in that part of town. A Jewel, a Panera Bread, a Garden Fresh Market and Elly's Pancake House are just some of the businesses near the development.

"Businesses in southern Mundelein will benefit from having more residents so close," Mayor Steve Lentz said.

Several existing businesses in free-standing buildings near the development -- including Pita Inn and Culver's restaurants -- aren't part of the project and will remain.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
'A very exciting evening': Mundelein approves redevelopment plan for languishing Oak Creek Plaza
Related Article
'A very exciting evening': Mundelein approves redevelopment plan for languishing Oak Creek Plaza
 
Mundelein mayor touts Oak Creek Plaza redevelopment, business grants in State of the Village speech
Related Article
Mundelein mayor touts Oak Creek Plaza redevelopment, business grants in State of the Village speech
 
Plan to replace Mundelein's languishing Oak Creek Plaza with townhouses moves forward
Related Article
Plan to replace Mundelein's languishing Oak Creek Plaza with townhouses moves forward
 
Will redevelopment finally happen at Mundelein's Oak Creek Plaza?
Related Article
Will redevelopment finally happen at Mundelein's Oak Creek Plaza?
 
Are homes on the horizon for Mundelein's Oak Creek Plaza?
Related Article
Are homes on the horizon for Mundelein's Oak Creek Plaza?
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 