College of DuPage hosts area health care leaders
Posted11/23/2022 2:25 PM
GLEN ELLYN -- College of DuPage President Brian Caputo recently greeted local health care industry leaders at his inaugural presidential community luncheon.
Designed to gauge the current state of health care in an effort to better serve future workforce needs, and foster college and industry partnerships, the luncheon highlighted current COD health care academic offerings.
Following the lunch networking sessions, guests also were invited to tour the college's Health and Sciences Center with various faculty members.
COD's Nursing and Health Sciences Division offers more than 30 health-related certificate and degree areas of study. Graduates typically achieve a nearly 100% pass rate on applicable board certification exams, the college said.
