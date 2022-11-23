Baird & Warner to break ground on new office hub

NAPERVILLE -- Baird & Warner said it will host a groundbreaking event next week for its new custom-built Naperville hub office that will house 400 to 500 real estate professionals.

The event will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the construction site, 1528 Aurora Ave.

Baird & Warner is Illinois' largest family-owned independent real estate services company.

After multiple expansions and utilizing all available space within Baird & Warner's current Naperville office at 836 W. 75th St., the company is breaking ground on a build-to-suit Naperville office that will span 15,000 square feet. The facility is scheduled to open by December 2023, the company said.

The full-service real estate office will house up to 500 Baird & Warner agents and employees, serving as a hub for Naperville and surrounding communities in the Southwest suburbs.

The project will be overseen by Bill Gill, vice president and designated managing broker of Baird & Warner's current Naperville office. The new building will accommodate all three aspects of the company's business -- brokerage, mortgage and title -- under one roof, featuring an optimized layout with designated areas for each division, Baird & Warner said.