Zebra Technologies appoints Froese as chief supply chain officer

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. said Tami Froese has been named chief supply chain officer.

Froese joined Zebra in 2020 as vice president, Global Procurement, with responsibility for all Zebra's direct and indirect procurement. Prior to Zebra, she worked at General Motors where she held leadership roles in supply chain and cross-functional leadership roles in manufacturing, engineering and transformation.

Froese received her bachelor's degree in supply chain management from Michigan State University and a master's degree in business administration from Oakland University.

"We are very pleased to have Tami join our executive team as chief supply chain officer," said Anders Gustafsson, chief executive officer, Zebra Technologies. "Tami has been successful in the acting role over the past few months, and she has been instrumental in initiating meaningful actions to improve our supply chain. We are pleased to fill this critical position with internal talent as we continue to prioritize building a strong, inclusive culture with high-performing talent."

