Suburban firms awarded state construction contracts

DOWNERS GROVE -- The Illinois Tollway board of directors recently approved six construction and professional engineering services contracts totaling nearly $25.4 million at its November board meeting. Several suburban firms received work.

November construction contracts awards include:

• A $9.9 million contract to F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen & Associates, Chicago, for roadway construction for the new I-490 Tollway near Touhy Avenue.

• A $3.9 million contract to Road Safe Traffic Systems Inc., Romeoville, for systemwide pavement marking installation.

• A $3.2 million contract to John Burns Construction Co., Orland Park, for weigh-in-motion installation on the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) between Orchard Road and Eola Road.

• A $3.2 million contract to Maintenance Coatings Co., South Elgin, for pavement marking installation on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) between the Kishwaukee River and the Des Plaines River.

• A $1.2 million contract to Meade Inc., McCook, for systemwide intelligent transportation system device installation and material fabrication.

One professional engineering services contract was award in November: A $4 million deal to Legat Architects Inc., Chicago Heights, for systemwide facilities design services upon request.