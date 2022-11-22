Simplify Healthcare among fastest-growing companies

AURORA -- Simplify Healthcare said Monday it ranks 199 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.

Simplify Healthcare's Chief Executive Officer, Mohammed Vaid, credits strong support from clients, partners, and employees and deep health care subject matter expertise with the company's 749% revenue growth.

Simplify Healthcare previously ranked 239 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list in 2021. The company offers one of the leading digital health care platform utilized by insurers, benefits providers and patients.

"We're honored to be named a winner of Deloitte's 2022 Technology Fast 500 for the third year in a row," Vaid said. "The award program upholds one of the most objective evaluations of innovative technology companies in North America."