Parts Town creates chief digital officer role

ADDISON -- Parts Town said Miron Washington has joined its leadership team as chief digital officer. In this newly created role, Washington will focus on driving the organization's e-commerce business, digital acceleration, innovation and marketing capabilities.

Parts Town is a distributor of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts for the food service, residential appliance and HVAC equipment industries.

"Parts Town has transformed the equipment repair parts-buying experience through our unwavering focus on delivering convenience through technology innovation," said CEO Steve Snower. "Miron's proven leadership in building and growing B2B and B2C e-commerce solutions will be critical to Parts Town's ability to continue to innovate to meet the needs of our customers"

Washington brings to Parts Town vast experience in e-commerce and digital transformation from a variety of industries, notably holding positions at Home Depot, where he most recently served as vice president of customer experience and general manager of the company's $3 billion Quote Center business unit.

Prior to Home Depot, Washington served in executive roles at Monotype Imaging, Staples and Amazon.