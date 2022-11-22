New mobile bartending business in Algonquin gears up for holiday season

After starting their mobile bartending business in March, Happy Hours co-owners Megan Leuthold and Cesar Rodriguez hope to have a busy holiday season. Courtesy of Happy Hours Bartending

Cesar Rodriguez of Algonquin is a co-owner of Happy Hours, a mobile bartending service that comes to private businesses or homes. Courtesy of Happy Hours Bartending

Seven years ago, Cesar Rodriguez of Algonquin said, a friend was having a wedding and looking to see if anyone knew of a low-cost bartending option for the party.

He said he volunteered to do it for free as a wedding gift.

"I realized how much fun it was to do this," Rodriguez said. "You get tired working for someone else. Why not just open up your own thing?"

Fast forward to earlier this year when in March, Rodriguez partnered with Megan Leuthold to form Happy Hours Bartending, a mobile bartending service that comes to private businesses or homes, bringing "everything but the alcohol," including cleaning and cocktail waitressing.

For Leuthold, the decision to start the business was a lifeline and a "huge pivot," she said, after a tumultuous few months in which her husband, Dean Kramer, died and Leuthold had to shutter their previous business, Remark Home Maintenance Services.

Both Rodriguez and Leuthold said they had worked in the service and restaurant industry on and off for years -- Leuthold for the past decade and Rodriguez for the past 20 years. Rodriguez also tried to open a restaurant before the pandemic ended the attempt.

But Rodriguez said he thinks the pandemic, among other things, has helped usher in a new business model for party planning and hosting, one in which backyards replace banquet halls.

After starting their mobile bartending business in March, Happy Hours co-owners Megan Leuthold and Cesar Rodriguez hope to have a busy holiday season. Rodriguez said they plan to host up to three parties a day every weekend in December.

"Nobody is going to venues anymore (for events)," Rodriguez said. "Some places are scared to have too many people or too many indoors. I thought now was the perfect time to strike with our mobile bartending. Let's go to them."

The service Happy Hours provides includes everything for a full bar: cups, ice, straws, mixers, napkins and a variety of seasonal cocktail mixes and purees.

Since March, Happy Hours Bartending has served drinks at various events, including weddings, birthdays and even a party at a dog grooming venue where clients came with all their dogs.

Currently, the business employs six other bartenders and can do up to four parties at once, said Rodriguez, adding that although they'll "go as far as someone is willing to pay," the company's radius is typically within 90 minutes of the northwest suburbs.

Leuthold said they expect to have a very busy holiday season and have already booked a few weddings for next year.

"We're hoping to stay busy next month," Rodriguez said, "and make families happy this year."