Inland Securities adds four regional associates

OAK BROOK -- Inland Securities Corp. announced the hiring of four regional associates: Brody Barlow, Andrew Cheek, Kennedy Collier and Brendan Tammany.

They will be responsible for developing sales opportunities and supporting financial advisers with relationship management within their respective sales territories.

All four regional associates have backgrounds in finance, including business administration, client development and asset management.

• Prior to joining ISC, Barlow was a retirement specialist and customer relationship advocate at Fidelity Investments. Barlow graduated from Ohio State University Fisher College of Business with a bachelor's degree in business administration and serves in the Air National Guard. He holds Series 7 and 63 licenses with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and will represent clients in the South and Southwest regions.

• Cheek held positions at Robinhood and Fidelity Investments and is a Marine Corps veteran. Cheek graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a bachelor's degree in finance. As a regional associate, Cheek will represent clients in the Mountain region. He holds Series 4, 7, and 63 licenses with FINRA.

• Collier was a registered retail broker for the Vanguard Group. As a regional associate for ISC, Collier will represent clients in the Plains region. He graduated from California State University Northridge with a bachelor's in business marketing and holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.

• Tammany was an internal wholesaler at Macquarie Asset Management and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Tammany holds Series 7, 63, 65, and 79 licenses with FINRA and will represent the Pacific Northwest region.