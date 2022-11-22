Hiffman honored with Inspiring Leader Award

OAKBROOK TERRACE -- NAI Hiffman's founder Dennis Hiffman was recognized for his 50-year career and positive impact on the local business community with the Inspiring Leader Award by Greater Oak Brook Chamber of Commerce.

NAI Hiffman is the largest independent real estate services firm in the Midwest. Hiffman is chairman of both NAI Hiffman and Hiffman National.

The newly created Inspiring Leader Award was presented at a special luncheon ceremony at Gibsons in Oak Brook. The award is intended to recognize a business leader in the Oak Brook and Oakbrook Terrace area who has significantly impacted the community through commerce, volunteer and mentorship contributions.

More than 150 people attended the luncheon, including more than a dozen elected officials and 30 Hiffman employees. Chamber President and CEO David Carlin spoke about Denny Hiffman's eclectic career and the impressive growth and expansion of NAI Hiffman and Hiffman National, enumerating the millions of square feet of development and transactions associated with him and the company since its founding in 2000.

Hiffman is a 50-year veteran of the real estate brokerage business and has developed or acquired more than 16 million square feet of office, retail and industrial property in his career.

After receiving the Inspiring Leader Award from Carlin and Chamber Board Chairman Finny Rajchel, Hiffman recognized nine longtime colleagues who have worked alongside him since before the 2000 founding of NAI Hiffman. In his brief remarks, he emphasized the importance of listening and learning to the implementation of successful leadership.

"It is an incredible honor to receive such a distinguished award from the chamber and to be recognized by the village," he said. "I am proud to be part of such an incredible community and able to give back in meaningful ways. NAI Hiffman/Hiffman National is regularly recognized as a top workplace, something we work at continually. The greatest thing you can do as a leader is listen; if you listen, you'll know exactly what you need to do."