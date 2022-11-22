Hey Nonny welcomes new chef

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS -- Hey Nonny, the bistro and music venue in downtown Arlington Heights, has welcomed Mauro Berruti as the new executive chef. Berruti, already well-known to many local residents, has been making his presence known at the top-rated eatery.

Berruti hails from South America, having lived in Argentina and Uruguay. The son of an Italian chef father and an Armenian mother, he has developed a culinary approach that touches on those South American influences while keeping a keen eye on fresh, locally sourced items.

"While we have gained a national reputation as a music venue, our presence as an option in the busy downtown dining scene has been quieter," said co-owner Chip Brooks. "With Mauro's arrival I think we will soon have a much more vibrant reputation based on the fun style of seasonal dishes he is introducing."

After obtaining a culinary degree from the Illinois Institute of Art, Berruti began his cooking career working under chef Shawn McClain at Trio restaurant in Evanston. Following that, he served as morning sous chef for chef John Hogan at Chicago French restaurant Savarin.

"My father is my biggest cooking influence," Berruti said. "While he was a top chef and restaurateur, he was never about the publicity or glad-handing. What he loved was actually cooking amazing food on the line."