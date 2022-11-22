Camping World COO to retire; successor named

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Camping World Holdings Inc. said Tamara Ward will retire from her position as chief operating officer effective Dec. 31. Matthew Wagner, executive vice president, will be promoted into the chief operating officer role on Jan. 1, the company said.

Ward joined Camping World in 1989 as a marketing intern and has served a variety of executive roles over her nearly 34-year career, including chief marketing officer, executive vice president and senior vice president sales and marketing. She has been the company's COO since 2019.

Ward is expected to remain with the company through 2024 as a senior adviser to assist with the transition and provide guidance and mentorship to new organizational talent.

Camping World, together with its subsidiaries, is America's largest retailer of recreational vehicles and related products and services.

"I am proud to have been a part of many accomplishments and am confident in Matt's ability to bring new opportunities and innovation into the company," Ward said.