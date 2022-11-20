The Biz Week That Was: New restaurants in Libertyville, Vernon Hills; Palatine apartment plan

Singh's Kitchen soon will be the latest entree on Libertyville's restaurant scene. Featuring Indian food from traditional recipes served in a familiar style, the restaurant's planned opening in downtown Libertyville by early December ends nearly a year of logistics and construction. Founder Anmol Chandock described the new venture as "a little bit Indian, a little bit American."

Despite some concerns about the proposal, Palatine council members gave preliminary approval Monday to plans for a three-story, 18-unit apartment building in the village's downtown. The building would go up on a vacant site at the southwest corner of Brockway Street and Palatine Road that formerly was home to Kramer Photographers.

Texas-based Perry's Steakhouse & Grill is the previously unnamed eatery to be incorporated into the ongoing reinvention of Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant will seat up to 350 people and include four private dining rooms on a free-standing site at the southwest corner of Ring Road and Milwaukee Avenue. Patio dining will accommodate another 45 patrons.

Biden visited Rolling Meadows High School to kick off National Apprenticeship Week and hear more about Northwest Suburban High School District 214's Career Pathways program, which provides students a chance to explore various careers through specialized courses and workplace experiences.

Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers visited Palatine High School students Wednesday to spread the message "Creators Wanted." "Creators Wanted" is the title of a joint campaign by the association and The Manufacturing Institute to build a workforce to meet the industry's growing needs.

In the three years since its inception, the Batavia Boardwalk Shop Incubator Program in downtown Batavia has netted more than $1 million in sales, according to a Batavia MainStreet news release. The Boardwalk Shops were created by Batavia MainStreet in partnership with the city of Batavia to help house and support small retail businesses.

Results last week showed Illinois voters approved, with 53% of the total ballots, an amendment to the state Constitution guaranteeing the right to bargain collectively. Unions groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers' rights as U.S. union ranks have grown in coffee shops and warehouses and more. Business groups and conservatives opposed the measure, saying they think it will drive up taxes, give unions too much power, lead to more strikes and prompt companies to leave for more industry-friendly states.