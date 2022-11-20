After Hours
Posted11/20/2022 6:00 AM
Send photos of business social events to afterhours@dailyherald.com.
Georgio's Pizza owner Brian Coli, center, surprises Lynn Reckamp of Downtown Crystal Lake and Jeff Pal of Crystal Lake Food Pantry with checks for $7,500 each tucked in Georgio's Pizza takeout boxes. These contributions are from Georgio's 20th anniversary celebration where 100% of sales were donated to the two organizations.
Echo Inc., Lake Zurich's largest employer, celebrated its 50th anniversary last week. A leading manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, such as lawnmowers, leaf blowers and chainsaws, the company invented the backpack leaf blower (1975) and the handheld blower (1978) among numerous other products.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.