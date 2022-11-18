Residents pack open house on proposal for warehouse at Randall, Binnie roads

Carpentersville officials could be looking at plans for a warehouse development at Randall and Binnie roads by the end of the first quarter of next year, the project developer said Thursday.

Missouri-based US Capital Development and village officials fielded questions during a two-hour open house from more than 150 residents -- many opposed to the proposed development at the southeast corner of the intersection in an unincorporated area between Carpentersville and West Dundee.

"I'm not against something going into the village to bring in tax revenue," said Mark Lauder, who lives in Carpentersville. "But this is not the type of project to go in this area."

Though US Capital Development has not yet submitted formal plans for the project or annexation into Carpentersville, drawings Thursday showed three warehouses, totaling 1.1 million square feet, and 320 stalls for trucks to drop off and pick up goods.

The developer plans to buy 146 acres, but the warehouses would sit on about 80 acres.

If the developer were to win village approval, construction on the project could start as early as late 2023 or early 2024 with completion in late 2024, said James White, managing director of national development for US Capital Development.

Representatives for the developer could not share information on projected traffic counts or the number of jobs the development would bring, noting that information would be shared once formal plans are submitted to Carpentersville.

White noted the property's location -- just under three miles from I-90 -- makes it an ideal location for the project.

"It's a great infill location," said White, who estimated the project would cost $130 million to build.

Residents have argued the additional truck traffic from the project would clog an already busy Randall Road.

Residents also have expressed environmental concerns about noise, air and water pollution that could come with increased truck traffic.

Others have argued the development does not fit with surrounding land uses: residential and retail, as well as the a Dundee Township Park District complex that includes the Randall Oaks Zoo.

"I feel this is just a really bad use for the piece of land that's involved," said Sue Harney, a Sleepy Hollow resident and former Dundee Township supervisor.

US Capital Development submitted a similar proposal to West Dundee officials last year, but it was rejected by village staff members.

White said Thursday that the village requested a scaled-down version, but his firm would not change the plans.

Residents galvanized against the project in September, when US Capital Development presented concept plans to village officials.

More than 200 residents attended that meeting and, since then, a smaller group has regularly attended village board meetings.

The group, now known as Community First Alliance, also mounted two protests and is planning a third from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, before the regular Carpentersville village board meeting.

Village Manager Eric Johnson said he hopes residents left the open house with an understanding that any potential development would go through a hearing process and the village plans to keep residents informed.

"This is the beginning of a process," Johnson said.