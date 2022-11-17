Hub Group announces leadership succession plan

OAK BROOK -- Freight logistics provider Hub Group Inc. said Thursday David P. Yeager will retire as CEO effective Jan. 1 while continuing in the role of executive chairman.

Phillip D. Yeager, currently president and chief operating officer, will succeed his father as the company's president and chief executive officer. In his new role, Phil Yeager will join the board of directors of Hub Group effective Jan. 1.

Prior to joining Hub Group in 2011, Phil Yeager served in finance roles at BMO Harris Bank and Lazard Freres & Co. He received his MBA from the University of Chicago.

David Yeager joined Hub Group in 1975, became CEO in 1996 and has served as chairman of the board of directors since 2008.

"My parents started our business over 50 years ago in a one-room office in Hinsdale, Illinois. Through the success of a great team we have grown into a diversified supply chain solutions provider with nearly 6,000 dedicated, hardworking employees and over $5 billion in revenue," Dave Yeager said.

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions, with 6,000 employees across the globe.