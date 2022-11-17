Collins Law named to U.S. News' 'best' list

NAPERVILLE -- The Collins Law Firm said it has been recognized both nationally and regionally as a 2023 Best Law Firm by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers.

Only a small fraction of firms -- 2,071 law firms out of more than 400,000 in the U.S. -- have earned national recognition from U.S. News and Best Lawyers this year. Only 15,825 firms have received regional recognition.

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer-ranking service in the world. It's The tiered rankings were awarded after reviewing more than 12.2 million evaluations from 115,000 leading lawyers around the country.

"The 2023 edition of U.S. News - Best Lawyers 'Best Law Firms' recognizes the most elite firms from across the nation, identified for their professional excellence with consistently positive feedback from clients and peers," the publication said in a news release.

"We are grateful to U.S. News and Best Lawyers for recognizing the dedication and hard work of everyone at the Collins Law Firm and feel fortunate to be included with the very best law firms not only in the Chicago area but in the nation," said partner Shawn Collins.