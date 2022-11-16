RMB Capital reopens office in West suburbs

OAKBROOK TERRACE -- Chicago-based RMB Capital, an independent investment advisory firm with more than $8.7 billion in assets under management, said it has reopened an office in Chicago's West suburbs.

The new office opened Monday at 17W110 22nd St., Suite 700, Oakbrook Terrace, directly across from the Oak Brook Center mall.

The new location marks the reopening of RMB's presence in DuPage County and the West suburbs. The firm previously had a location in Oakbrook Terrace, but the lease came up shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, and the firm paused its search for a space when most offices had transitioned to remote work and client meetings.

With the return of in-person work and events, the firm sought to re-establish an outpost in the area.

"Many of our firm's employees and longtime clients have deep ties to the Western suburbs, so we're thrilled to be back open there so we can once again serve our clients in the area in person," said Dick Burridge, RMB Capital founding partner and CEO, who is a native of Hinsdale. "Like many firms, we had to reevaluate our office space during the pandemic, but our goal was always to reopen a location in this critical region for our business as soon as conditions allowed. We're thrilled to be back."