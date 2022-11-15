Medela's wound technology gets marketing boost

MCHENRY -- Medela LLC announced a new partnership with MedPro Healthcare Sales Solutions that will expand access to Medela's suite of wound therapy systems.

The collaboration will strengthen Medela's footprint to include nationwide coverage through MedPro, with 60 skilled account managers supporting acute, post-acute and government channels.

"We are excited that our partnership with MedPro will allow us to extend our support to areas that previously did not have coverage and provide even better support to our customers, ensuring that all patients in need have access to Medela products," said Jeff Castillo, executive vice president of the Americas for Medela.

Medela's U.S.-based manufacturing and development facility is headquartered in McHenry. Medela is a global manufacturer of medical vacuum solutions trusted by doctors and health care professionals around the world.

MedPro Healthcare Sales Solutions is a nationwide contract medical sales organization representing leading manufacturers across the country.