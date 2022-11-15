Fortune International opens new distribution facility

BENSENVILLE -- Fortune International LLC opened a new warehouse and distribution facility in Oxford, North Carolina, further expanding the company's reach in the expanding Southeast market.

Fortune International is a leading processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats and gourmet products. The new 40,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility will begin serving primarily D'Artagnan products but soon act as a regional hub to offer the full Fortune Fish & Gourmet portfolio to retail and food service customers, the company said. It also will create 23 new jobs.

The distribution center will supply customers throughout the Southeast, including the greater metropolitan areas of Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; Charlotte, Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina; and Atlanta, as well as Tennessee and South Carolina, over time.

Founded in 1985 by Ariane Daguin, D'Artagnan was sold to Fortune in March and today operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortune Fish & Gourmet.

"The Southeast has an incredible culinary scene and offers a wonderful opportunity for us to bring the best-in-class brands, service and quality to many new restaurants, retailers and customers," said Sean J. O'Scannlain, Fortune's president and CEO.