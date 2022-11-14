Walgreens, VillageMD open practice in Las Vegas

DEERFIELD -- Walgreens Boots Alliance and VillageMD said they have opened the first Village Medical at Walgreens primary care practice in Las Vegas, with more scheduled to open in the market by the end of this year.

"VillageMD and Walgreens are working together to provide coordinated primary care and pharmacy services that we know patients want and deserve for themselves and their family members," said David Hatfield, president of Village Medical.

Village Medical at Walgreens is a Village Medical primary care practice conveniently located alongside a Walgreens pharmacy and drugstore location. Village Medical physicians and Walgreens pharmacy team members work together to provide patients cost-effective, expert care for chronic conditions, as well as everyday illnesses and injuries. Physicians and pharmacists collaborate closely to fill prescriptions immediately following medical visits, at the same location if patients choose, and ensure patients have access to high-quality care and medical expertise.

A recent survey of Nevadans shows the need for this kind of care. The survey found 65% of participants worry about whether they can afford the cost of health care, and over half reported experiencing delays or gaps in accessing health care over the past 12 months due to the cost.