BizWeek: Bears get predevelopment approval; new Amazon facility opens

Bears get approval on predevelopment agreement

It may still only be early in the first quarter, but the Chicago Bears Monday night started to advance the ball downfield to a potential new home in Arlington Heights with approval of a predevelopment agreement.

Officials: Buffalo Grove in good shape

As Buffalo Grove leaders prepare to open hearings on the village's 2023 budget, officials are touting the town's strong financial position and relatively low reliance on property taxes.

Pads looks to put hotel rooms to use

DuPagePads is asking county board members to provide $250,000 to allow the nonprofit to book overflow hotel rooms for homeless people who are on a waitlist to get interim housing. "We simply want to make sure that no one dies of exposure because they do not have a safe place to stay this winter," President and CEO April Redzic said.

Police partner with Cassidy Tire

The Naperville Police Department is partnering with Cassidy Tire and Service in a deterrent event for catalytic converter thefts.

Geneva approves liquor license for restaurant

Geneva aldermen on Monday approved a liquor license for a new Mexican restaurant with a cocktail lounge in Geneva Commons.

New Amazon facility opening in Huntley

One of Amazon's new facilities in Huntley is primed to open Sunday and soon could employ about 500 people in the coming months, company officials said.

New stores coming to Woodfield

Women's apparel brand Dynamite will open its first Chicago-area location at Woodfield Mall in December. Also expected before the end of the year is Tapville Social, an experiential kiosk concept that will offer an extensive, rotating variety of craft beverages.

Arcade plan canceled

A plan to open a video game arcade in a Wheeling shopping center has been unplugged by the prospective operator.