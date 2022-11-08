 

Walgreens offers 10 million shares of AmerisourceBergen

 
DEERFIELD -- Pharmacy, health care and beauty products provider Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has begun an offering of 10 million shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. common stock. Concurrent with the public offering, AmerisourceBergen has authorized a share repurchase in the amount of approximately $500 million.

After the sale, Walgreens Boots Alliance's ownership of AmerisourceBergen's common stock will decrease from approximately 26% to approximately 20%, the company said.

 

WBA intends to use the proceeds primarily for debt paydown and the continued support of the company's strategic priorities, including company acquisitions, it said.

In addition to distribution and logistics, AmerisourceBergen helps pharmaceutical manufacturers bring their products to market. It also has a division that distributes drugs for veterinarians, livestock producers and manufacturers to make a meaningful difference in their businesses and the health of animals.

