Sevan announces four leadership promotions

DOWNERS GROVE -- Sevan Multi-Site Solutions Inc. said four tenured team members have been promoted into senior vice president and vice president positions.

• Michelle Kretz, promoted to senior vice president of Legal, has been with Sevan for five years and holds 10 years of legal and business solution experience. Kretz ensures policy, legal and regulatory compliance is met, and that risk is identified, minimized and managed. She works closely with her team on contracts, ethical practices and compliance.

• Doug Gafney, promoted to vice president of operations, has been with Sevan for eight years and offers over 25 years of multisite program management, data analytics and process improvement experience. Gafney leads Sevan's Technology & Data Analytics Line of Business -- implementing innovative, data-centric solutions that drive efficiencies and provide robust information to our clients.

• Hafsa Mahmood, promoted to vice president of marketing, communications and diversity equity & inclusion (DE&I), has been with Sevan for four years and brings over 15 years of marketing and communications experience. Mahmood leads all aspects of marketing, corporate communications and brand awareness as well as DE&I initiatives.

• Eric Thorsen, promoted to vice president of information technology, has been with Sevan for four years and has over 30 years of business technology and infrastructure experience. Thorsen is responsible for technology and infrastructure systems including hardware, software, cyber security, technical support, telecommunications and infrastructure engineering to support and enhance business operations and processes.

Sevan oversees construction and building management services for large corporations including 7-Eleven, Albertsons, Amazon, Amtrak, BP, Chipotle, Jiffy Lube, Kroger, McDonald's, Starbucks, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Walmart. It offers design, program management, construction services and data analytics for organizations with multiple sites.