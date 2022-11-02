CDW reports 3Q sales increase

LINCOLNSHIRE -- CDW Corp. Wednesday reported financial results of its fiscal year third quarter, including net sales of $6.2 billion, compared to $5.3 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 17%.

This increase includes revenues from the acquisition of Sirius Computer Solutions, which closed on Dec. 1, the company said.

Gross profit in the quarter, which ended Sept. 30, was $1.2 billion, up 35% from $915 million in the same period last year.

"We delivered record net sales and profitability, once again demonstrating our ability to pivot to meet customers' evolving business needs," said Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW.

Net income per diluted share to date for the 2022 fiscal year was $6.04, compared to $5.47 for the same three quarters of 2001, representing an increase of 10.5%, CDW said.

CDW is a Fortune 500 company and a multibrand provider of computers, software, hardware and information technology solutions to businesses, government, education and health care customers in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.