Rust-Oleum shellac factory earns environmental award

VERNON HILLS -- Rust-Oleum has been honored with an Environmental Merit Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency related to its manufacturing facility in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

EPA New England honored Rust-Oleum's Attleboro factory for making outstanding contributions to protect New England's environment. Rust-Oleum's plant in Attleboro is one of the world's largest refiners of seedlac, used to make shellac.

Shellac, which comes from the secretions of an insect, does not release toxins or microplastics. Among unavoidable wastes is "Red Mud," a residual consisting of portions of seedlac. Over 18 months, Rust-Oleum diverted almost a million pounds of this nontoxic waste to composting facilities instead of sending it to landfills.

Composters were initially skeptical of this unfamiliar material, so a two-year testing program was implemented to alleviate any environmental impact concerns.

Tony Ferri, environmental health & safety manager at Rust-Oleum, led the project. He hopes Rust-Oleum's success inspires other New England companies to reduce landfill waste and costs while promoting environmental stewardship in their communities.

"The efforts on this project by Tony and his Attleboro team have resulted in the avoidance of more than 25 tons per month of landfill waste, which is remarkable," said Dave Herrington, vice president of environmental health & safety, RPM Consumer Group. "This is a great accomplishment and shows our commitment to environmental stewardship."

The plant in Attleboro manufactures Zinsser B-I-N Shellac-Based Primers, among other products, and is one of 10 Rust-Oleum manufacturing facilities in the U.S.