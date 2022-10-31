Cozzini Bros. appoints New CEO

DES PLAINES -- Cozzini Bros. Inc., the largest commercial knife sharpening company in North America, said Monday Todd Wolfe has been named chief executive officer, effective immediately. Wolfe will succeed Ed Finnegan, who will assume the role of executive chair and chairman of Cozzini's board of directors.

Wolfe has 22 years of professional experience in fixed route operations for mission critical services. Since 2019, he served as senior vice president of operations for the Eastern U.S. and Canada at Stericycle. Prior to that, Wolfe led Stericycle's environmental solutions operations and was vice president of business transformation at Stericycle. He began his career at Cintas, where he held numerous sales, operations and management roles during his 14 years with the organization.

"It has been a great privilege to serve as Cozzini's CEO and to lead a team dedicated enough to achieve what we did in little over a decade -- growing from a base of about 15,000 customers to a national company servicing more than 80,000 customers in all 50 states, all while steadfastly maintaining Cozzini's focus on the needs of our clients," Finnegan said.

Cozzini Bros. serves independent restaurants, restaurant chains, grocery stores and other food service institutions across the United States. Headquartered in Des Plaines and established in 1905, the company provides knife exchange, various ancillary services and kitchen supplies.