The Biz Week That Was: Concerns about Bears project financing; Aurora OKs aid to move casino

Concerns about Bears TIF district

Opposition to a tax increment financing district for the proposed Chicago Bears redevelopment at Arlington Park is growing, with the school district that would be most affected already raising concerns to Arlington Heights officials. "We want a seat at the table," Palatine Township Elementary District 15 Superintendent Laurie Heinz said.

DuPage County changes position

DuPage County Board reverses course and passes zoning codes allowing for recreational cannabis shops and grow centers in unincorporated areas.

Aid approved to move Aurora casino

Over raucous protest, the Aurora City Council Tuesday approved $50 million in financial aid to move the Hollywood Casino out of downtown Aurora.

Design center opens in St. Charles

The owners of the Encore Gallery home design center in St. Charles want to show homeowners what their homes could look like.

Mobile escape room ready to roll

Solving puzzles, breaking codes and opening locks to get out of a room in less than an hour are the basics of playing an escape room game. Instead of going to an office complex or repurposed warehouse, Salli Renz and Jacob Renz will bring the escape room to you.

TIF district to clean up data center site

Elk Grove Village is using a small, new special taxing district to help pay for environmental cleanup costs on a portion of land that's proposed to become the largest data center campus in town.

Halloween Treat Trail

Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg is holding a Halloween Treat Trail at several participating stores and restaurants from now through Monday.

Elk Grove Village paying $400,000

Elk Grove Village officials Tuesday night formally inked a marketing deal worth $400,000 a year to sponsor NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski's car in the upcoming downtown Chicago street race.