 

Mundelein inks deal for apartment building near village hall

  • This is a rendering of the apartment building proposed for Plaza Circle in Mundelein.

    This is a rendering of the apartment building proposed for Plaza Circle in Mundelein. Courtesy of Mundelein

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Posted10/25/2022 5:30 AM

Mundelein's village hall may finally have a neighbor on Plaza Circle.

The village board on Monday unanimously approved a redevelopment agreement with a real estate group that wants to construct a four-story apartment building with 165 units just south of village hall.

 

The Chicago-based Synergy Construction Group plans to purchase the land from the village for $1.2 million.

Most of the roughly 3.2-acre site is undeveloped, but part of it is occupied by the westernmost portion of the Mundelein Metra station's parking lot.

Initially proposed to be called Mundelein Station apartments, the developer now is going with District 250 -- a moniker that reflects the site's address, 250 Plaza Circle.

Two-bedroom, one-bedroom and convertible apartments are planned, Synergy co-owner Phil Domenico told the village board during a presentation Monday.

A swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness studio, a golf simulator, and dog cleaning station are among the proposed amenities.

Domenico said he hopes to break ground this year and have the first tenants in the building in early 2024.

When it came time to get feedback from village officials, Trustee Erich Schwenk said he likes the building design but isn't fond of the proposed name.

"Its like a school district," Schwenk said.

Trustee Kerston Russell questioned the name, too.

Mayor Steve Lentz called the plan "fantastic."

"It's a huge step in advancing Mundelein's vision for a vibrant, transit-oriented development in our downtown area," he said.

As part of the development agreement, the village will reimburse Synergy Construction up to $360,000 for demolition costs and $88,616 for proposed public improvements.

Synergy will receive money from a special municipal taxing district in which the property sits, too.

Conversely, Synergy will cover 25% of the costs of unspecified improvements along Plaza Circle, up to $150,000. Synergy will contribute $984,600 in impact fees and donations to other government agencies that will be affected by the project.

