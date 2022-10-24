Two area students receive $20,000 US Foods scholarships

ROSEMONT -- US Foods Holding Corp. has named its newest class of US Foods Scholars scholarship recipients. The group of eighteen culinary and hospitality students will each receive scholarships of $20,000 to support their continued education as well as development opportunities with US Foods culinary professionals.

The two area recipients are both from Chicago. Gloria Davis is going to join the Culinary Arts program at Washburne Culinary & Hospitality Institute in Chicago, while Ulises Roman is going to attend the Kendall College of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management in Chicago to study baking and pastry.

The 18 students hail from various parts of the country and are pursuing degrees in areas such as the culinary arts, baking and pastry, chef training, and business management. The company launched its US Foods Scholars program in 2017 to provide financial support and professional development opportunities to help contribute a meaningful solution to the talent shortage facing the restaurant and hospitality industry. Since its inception, the program has provided more than $1.3 million in scholarships to nearly 70 students.

"At US Foods, we help our customers and communities 'Make It,' and our US Foods Scholars program is a prime example, which helps future culinarians fulfill their dreams while building a pipeline of burgeoning talent for our customers," said David Works, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, US Foods.