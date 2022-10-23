The Biz Week That Was: Could Arlington Heights reject Bears plans? Elk Grove gets NASCAR ad

Mayor: Bears plan is no sure thing

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said Monday that while a proposed agreement between the Chicago Bears and village would aid the team in closing on its pending $197.2 million purchase of Arlington Park, it's "certainly possible" that the village might end up rejecting the club's final redevelopment plans.

Bears LLC becomes active again

A limited liability company the Chicago Bears set up more than a year ago as part of its possible purchase and redevelopment of Arlington Park is back in active status with the state after it was listed as not in good standing as recently as late last week.

Elk Grove finds new sports sponsorship

With a stock car burnout, the school band and cheerleaders, NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski and passenger Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson made a grand entrance at the Elk Grove High School front driveway Monday to announce the village's latest sports marketing sponsorship.

Review of merger proposal requested

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi has formally asked federal regulators to conduct a Chicago area-specific review of a massive railway merger proposal. "The draft (environmental statement) only considered 28 grade crossings across the entire country, none of which are in Illinois," he said. "Between Elgin and Bensenville alone, there are 54 crossings."

Downtown Aurora will be OK without casino, people say

If the Hollywood Casino moves out of downtown Aurora, what happens to the downtown? A business group, a restaurant owner and an alderman say it will be fine without the Hollywood Casino. Maybe even better.

Restaurant evolves with new format

AJ's Keto Factory in St. Charles is committed to helping people eat healthier. After first opening in the fall of 2020 as AJ Sliders, the business -- located at 2075 Prairie St., Suite 110 in St. Charles near the Jewel-Osco store -- recently reformatted itself and is now AJ's Keto Factory.

Huntley allows spirits overnight

A couple of months after opening, the first hotel in Huntley will be able to sell alcohol to its guests.