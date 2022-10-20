DataDelivers adds vice president of product development

SCHAUMBURG -- DataDelivers, celebrating its 20th year as an innovative data intelligence provider, has added two new executives, including a vice president.

The company, which sets its sights on growth in the restaurant and retail industries, has named Mary Kay Scholtens to its newly created position of vice president of product development. Michael Mattingly was hired as senior director of technology.

Scholtens will lead the advancement of the company's technology products that allow businesses to maximize the value of each customer relationship.

"As our company marks this important milestone of 20 years providing critical business intelligence to our clients, we are looking to the future and continuing to enhance our capabilities and help drive growth for our clients. Mary Kay's technical and marketing backgrounds combine to give her a unique perspective on the business needs of clients and we are excited to have her on our team," said Joel Schiltz, CEO of DataDelivers.

With more than 20 years of experience, Scholtens has held leadership positions in marketing services and engagement agencies where she established strategic pathways for businesses to better engage with their customers.

• Mattingly's background includes advanced analytics and implementing technology innovations that support intelligent marketing at scale. In this position, Mattingly will implement the company's strategic vision and expansion of its data management capabilities. He holds an MBA and master's degree in mathematics.

In the past several years, DataDelivers has grown its client base in the restaurant industry by fivefold. In 2021, the company helped restaurant clients identify more than 15 million new guests, generate more than 2 million incremental visits, and produce more than $40 million in additional revenue.