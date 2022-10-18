Aptar to expand platform into Europe

CRYSTAL LAKE -- Aptar Digital Health, part of Aptar Pharma, said it has formed a strategic partnership with the Chiesi Group to develop a disease management platform for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, in Europe.

Chiesi Group is an international, research-focused biopharmaceutical and health care organization headquartered in Parma, Italy.

The partnership will leverage Aptar's recently announced Disease Management Platform that allows patients to better understand and take control of their disease, while providing health care professionals with data-driven insights to better manage their patients' care, the company said.

Aptar said the platform offers a comprehensive set of services and solutions for managing respiratory diseases, such as adherence monitoring, lung function assessment, symptom reporting, identifying disease triggers and communication with care teams and health coaches. The partnership initially focuses on Europe, with potential future expansions to other geographies, the company said.

"Aptar Digital Health, with its technology and pharma expertise, is uniquely positioned to offer such a complete solution -- from software to connected devices to patient monitoring and data analysis," said Gael Touya, president of Aptar Pharma.