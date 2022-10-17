Brunswick named to Forbes' World's Best Employers list

METTAWA -- For the third consecutive year, Brunswick Corp. has been named by Forbes and Statista to the list of World's Best Employers.

Among the thousands of global companies surveyed for this honor, Brunswick ranked in the top 15% of all organizations in 2022, placing No. 104 of 800 companies overall -- an improvement of 12 positions compared to 2021.

Additionally, Brunswick ranked in the top 10 companies in the world within the Engineering and Manufacturing category.

To compile this ranking, Statista surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from 57 countries working for multinational companies and institutions to determine those excelling in corporate impact and image, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.

"We are thrilled to be named to the Forbes World's Best Employers list for the third consecutive year. Our success is a direct result of the ongoing commitment of our more than 18,500 global employees," said Jill Wrobel, Brunswick executive vice president and chief human resources officer.

