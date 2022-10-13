 

M. Holland to distribute new material for medical packaging

 
NORTHBROOK -- M. Holland Co, an international distributor of plastic resins and ancillary materials, said Thursday it will distribute the LyondellBasell Purell resin line. This strategic distribution agreement will boost medical packaging manufacturers' access to medical-grade resins, the company said.

The Purell resin line's legacy for technical performance makes it ideal for medical films, blow-fill-seal applications such as ampules, IV bottles, parenteral packaging and other health care applications requiring medical-grade polymers, M. Holland said.

 

The LyondellBasell Purell line is produced in Illinois and one of the most trusted thermoplastic resins in the health care market, the company said.

"We have trust built from our long-standing relationship with LyondellBasell and are eager to offer Purell products to our clients and help them create safe medical devices and packaging," said Josh Blackmore, global health care manager at M. Holland.

