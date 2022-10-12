Genfare to replace more fare boxes for Pace

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- Genfare, a provider of fare collection equipment in North America, said Wednesday it was awarded a contract from Pace, the suburban bus system, to replace fare boxes.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed. Pace is the suburban bus division of the Regional Transportation Authority

The Pace fare collection project will be completed in partnership with Lyons View Manufacturing, said Elk Grove Village-based Genfare, a subsidiary of SPX Technologies.

Genfare said its current relationship with Pace began in 1994 when Genfare installed Pace's current farebox system.

"The systematic repair and replacement of transit bus fare boxes throughout all communities are essential to ensure all riders have equitable access to Pace services," said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger in a news release.

Genfare said it helps support more than 160 local Illinois companies with more than 10,000 employees who currently help supply material and services to Genfare.